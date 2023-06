5 people dies in a house fire in the US

Five people died in a house fire in rural North Carolina, US.

Harnett County police officials reported that five people were killed in a fire that broke out in a house in Broadway, in rural North Carolina.

Noting that 3 adults and 2 young people died due to the fire, the authorities announced that an investigation was launched into the incident.

While the police are closing the road to traffic, firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.