22-year-old woman named Samya Gill dies after giving birth to baby

A tragic incident occurred in Washington, DC, where a 22-year-old pregnant woman named Samya Gill was fatally shot in a cowardly assassination attempt.



The incident took place when Gill and her boyfriend were sitting in their car on 37th Street. Suddenly, two armed and masked men approached their vehicle and opened fire, shooting at least 14 bullets into the car's front and side windows.



Despite the attack, Gill's boyfriend managed to drive them nearly two kilometres to safety before they stopped at a busy intersection and sought help from rescue workers.



Gill, however, sustained severe wounds and tragically succumbed to her injuries. Prior to her death, her baby girl, Zailey, was delivered via caesarean section. Initially in critical condition, the baby's health has since improved.



In response to the devastating loss, the bereaved families have started a fundraising campaign on Gofundme for the newborn. The father of the victim expressed his grief, describing the incident as senseless armed violence. The campaign has raised over $11,000 so far.



The Washington police have been actively investigating the case but have yet to obtain concrete information or make any arrests in connection with the perpetrators.



The motive behind the attack remains unknown. Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in identifying the killers by sharing images captured by surveillance cameras.



A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to their capture. The brazenness of the act has shocked the community, as it occurred in broad daylight.







