HOW MANY MORE DEATHS DO YOU WANT?: PERUS PRESIDENT ON NEW PROTEST CALLS

"How many more deaths do you want?": Peru's President on new protest calls

The president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, referring to the call for new anti-government protests, said on Wednesday "How many more deaths do they want?".

The anti-government demonstrations that shook the country between December and March left a toll of 77 deaths.

"I call these people who are once again announcing the 'third takeover of Lima' or the 'new takeover of Peru', how many more deaths do you want for the love of God, does it not hurt your soul to have lost more than 60 people in these violent demonstrations? None of these deaths has been caused or sought by the government," Peruvian President Dina Boluarte said.

The president went to the northern region of Piura to the inauguration of a binational border center together with her Ecuadorian counterpart, Guillermo Lasso, and in a subsequent press conference she mentioned that in the first months in command of the Andean country, her government has acted as " firefighters", putting out "almost 500 violent demonstrations".

"Who benefits from these deaths? They were those who were asking for my resignation and right now, not satisfied that I have not resigned, they continue to search and want to use the Peruvian population to continue generating anxiety, violence, chaos, crisis, where else are we going to go?" she said.

"And they are in Europe with that false narrative speaking against Peru, can't that be classified as treason against the homeland?", she said, referring to politicians, activists, and voices that criticize the Executive.

He affirmed that his government is working without robbing the people, is respectful of the institutions and the Constitution, and they are not going to "please" those who accuse them of being "a civic-military government."

"(To the press) let's bring objective news, to help them look at a Peru that is coming out of the ashes like the phoenix and wants to fly with leafy wings like a developed country," she declared.

She also reiterated that they have made mistakes in managing the fight against dengue, a disease from which more than 200 have died so far this year, according to figures from the Ministry of Health.

Boluarte was unable to attend the inauguration of the border center, which is located in Ecuadorian territory, because she cannot leave the country, since she constitutionally has no one to replace her as president.

Therefore, the statement with Lasso was made on the international bridge that connects La Tina, on the Peruvian side, with Macará, on the Ecuadorian side.

In this sense, at the request of the Executive, Congress approved this week that the president can govern remotely, so that she can exercise diplomacy outside of Peru, as she has not left the country since she took office on December 7.