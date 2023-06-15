HORROR IN THE AIR! GIANT BIRD HITS PLANE, PILOTS FACE GETS COVERED WITH BLOOD

Horror in the air! Giant bird hits plane, pilot's face gets covered with blood

The video that pilot Ariel Valiente shared after recording the horrific event that happened to him in Los Ríos, Ecuador, went viral on social media.

Footage shows the seriously injured bird dangling above the pilot with bloodstains all over his face. Pilot Veliante, on the other hand, continues to steer the plane, unaffected by the event.

Luckily, the rest of the exercise went according to plan and the plane kept its balance throughout.

It was learned that aviation authorities could not yet determine the altitude of the aircraft and the route it followed at the time of the incident.