Family sleeps in the car; dies of suffocation due to heat

An entire family, residents of the Anacleto Canabal settlement, second section of the municipality of Centro, in Villahermosa, Tabasco, Mexico, tragically lost their lives when they sought to relieve from the heat inside their car.

The tragic incident occurred when the father, mother, and daughter decided to take refuge from the intense heat by sleeping in the garage of their home, with their car's air conditioning.

The community where they lived had been without electricity for several days. Given these conditions of intense heat, the family sought relief and protection inside their vehicle, in an attempt to escape the oppressive temperature, which ultimately led to their death.

The state of Tabasco is going through a relentless heat wave for more than eight consecutive days, with temperatures reaching 39 degrees Celsius, and a wind chill of up to 42 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest Extreme Temperature epidemiological report issued by the Ministry of Health, until week 22, Tabasco leads the statistics of heat-related illnesses, with a total of 148 cases, of which 121 are heat strokes.