Brave dog confronts, scares away thief who wanted to break into house: video

A video showing a brave dog facing off against a thief trying to steal a bike from its owners' home has gone viral on social media, earning applause and recognition from the online community.

The incident took place in the neighborhood of Las Lilas, in Mar del Plata (Argentina), during the early hours of the morning.

The images were captured by a home security camera, and show the intrepid medium-sized canine barking and showing his courage in front of the criminal who was trying to enter the property's patio to take the bicycle that was parked next to a motorcycle.

The thief, initially ignoring the dog, continued to wrestle with the vehicle in an attempt to gain possession of it.

However, the dog persisted in its defense and launched itself fiercely towards the thief, trying to bite him to protect the property of its owners.

Despite the delinquent's efforts, the brave canine did not give up and continued to bark and show his determination. Faced with the dog's fierce reaction, the thief finally gave up on his attempted robbery and walked away from the property.

The incident was not discovered by the dog's owners until the next day, when they reviewed security footage.

Surprised and moved by their pet's bravery, they decided to share the video on social media. In no time, the story went viral and generated a massive response from netizens, who praised the brave dog for his heroic act.

The story of the defense dog has moved the online community, highlighting the importance of animals as loyal members of the family and their ability to protect their loved ones.

In addition, the video has served as a reminder of the importance of having security systems, such as surveillance cameras, to protect homes.

Meanwhile, the thief has not been identified or caught as of yet. However, thanks to the dissemination of the video, it is expected that the community will be alert and can collaborate with the authorities for the prompt capture of him.

The dog's courageous act has left a lesson in courage and determination, making him an unexpected hero and a reminder that even the smallest animals can make a difference in dangerous situations.