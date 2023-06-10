3 U.S. lawmakers reintroduce 'Combating Global Islamophobia Bill'

Three Democratic lawmakers have reintroduced the "Combating International Islamophobia Bill" legislation to U.S. Congress to address the staggering rise in incidents of Islamophobia worldwide.

Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Illinois Representative Jan Schakowsky signed the bill, according to a statement Friday.

The bill presented to Congress requires the State Department to create a Special Envoy for Monitoring and Combating Islamophobia.

It will also establish a comprehensive strategy for establishing U.S. leadership in combatting Islamophobia worldwide, the statement said.

The bill is supported by 21 members of Congress.

"Disturbing incidents of Islamophobic rhetoric and attacks continue to threaten the safety and well-being of the Muslim community at home and around the world," said Senator Booker in the statement.

The Uyghurs in China, the Rohingya in Myanmar, and Muslim communities in India and Sri Lanka, which are exposed to Islamophobia, were cited as examples.

The white supremacy advocates in New Zealand and Canada also targeted Muslims, it added.

Booker and Omar first submitted an anti-Islamophobia bill to Congress on Dec. 14, 2021. It was approved by 219 votes to 212 in the House of Representatives, but was rejected by the Senate.