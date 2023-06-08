New York City sues more than 30 counties over policies against migrants

Migrants transported from the U.S. border sit on a bus waiting for relocation after arriving at the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, U.S., October 11, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

New York City is taking legal action against more than 30 counties in New York state that are reportedly preventing the city from relocating hundreds of migrants.

"The City of New York is filing suit against more than 30 New York localities that issued unlawful emergency executive orders (EO) intended to prohibit New York City from arranging for even a small number of asylum seekers to stay in private hotels within their jurisdictions — at the City of New York's expense — amidst a major humanitarian crisis and statewide emergency," said the city in a statement on Wednesday.

Since last spring, New York City has experienced a staggering influx of over 74,000 asylum seekers seeking shelter, according to the statement. In response to the surge in migration, the city has established more than 160 sites to accommodate and assist these individuals.

"While many elected officials, community groups and faith institutions have worked to welcome the small number of arrivals in each locality — in most cases less than ¼ of one percent — at least 30 local jurisdictions across the state have filed EOs to wall out asylum seekers," said the statement.

"In today's suit, New York City is asking the (State Supreme) court to declare each of these EOs null and void and to stop the counties from taking any steps to enforce them any longer," it added.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the city has taken significant responsibility by providing shelter, food, clothing and other essential services to asylum seekers who have arrived.

"We are doing our part and will continue to do our part, but we need every locality across the state to do their part as well," said Adams.