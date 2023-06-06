US sanctions 2 Mexican cartel leaders accused of arms trafficking

The Biden administration announced Tuesday new sanctions targeting two "senior members" of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), accused of trafficking high-caliber arms into Mexico from the US, and stealing fuel.

Alonso Guerrero Covarrubias, known as El Ocho, and Javier Guerrero Covarrubias, are being designated for arms trafficking, fuel theft and drug trafficking on behalf of the CJNG, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

"CJNG relies upon a web of criminal activity that ultimately strengthens its ability to traffic fentanyl and other deadly drugs to the United States. Today's action disrupts key support networks engaged in arms trafficking, fuel theft, and drug-related money laundering," said Brian Nelson, the agency's senior official for financial intelligence.

"Treasury, in close coordination with the Government of Mexico and U.S. law enforcement, will continue to target those who support and supply drug trafficking and criminal organizations, especially those engaged in the production and distribution of synthetic opioids that claim the lives of tens of thousands of Americans each year," he added.

Mary Cruz Rodriguez Aguirre is also being designated for allegedly laundering money between the US and Mexico for the CJNG, as is her currency exchange, Nacer Agencia Panamericana de Divisas y Centro Cambiario. Aguirre used the exchange to launder more than $6 million from 2020 to 2022, according to the Treasury Department.

















