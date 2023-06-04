Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announces war against corruption

Offering his speech for his fourth year in government, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele announced Thursday that he will carry out a frontal war against corruption in the Central American country.

"Just as we have fought the gangs frontally, with all the forces of the State and with all the legal tools that we can without hesitating at any time, we will also start a frontal war against corruption," the president said at the headquarters of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador.

The head of state warned that they will act against "white-collar criminals wherever they come from".

Declaramos la guerra contra la corrupción, así como actuamos contra los pandilleros actuaremos contra los delincuentes de cuello blanco, vengan de donde vengan.#4Años#YaNoSomosLosMismos pic.twitter.com/G5LcDuGKu8 — Casa Presidencial 🇸🇻 (@PresidenciaSV) June 2, 2023

In the midst of the announcement of the fight against corruption, Nayib Bukele reported that the Attorney General's Office began to intervene in the properties of former President Alfredo Cristiani, accused of corruption.

Bukele accused Cristiani of being corrupt and "one of the politicians who did the most damage to our country" and that they would seek him to return "what was stolen."

According to Bukele, the Prosecutor's Office would intervene in two buildings and a drugstore owned by the former Salvadoran president.

A court of peace in El Salvador ordered in March 2022 the arrest of former President Cristiani for the massacre of six Jesuit priests, five of them Spanish, and two women in 1989 in the context of the Salvadoran civil war.