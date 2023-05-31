US state of Virginia to send 100 troops to Texas due to 'border crisis'

The governor of the US state of Virginia is deploying 100 National Guard troops to the state of Texas on Weto address the "ongoing Southern U.S. Border Crisis," his office said Wednesday.

A statement said Glenn Youngkin issued an executive directive in response to a request from fellow Gov. Greg Abbott "due to continued instability along the U.S. border with Mexico, including the increase in supply of illegal drugs and human trafficking,"

"On May 16, 2023, Texas requested states provide military support to assist in managing such conditions. Per Gov. Abbott's request, Virginia will be deploying 100 troops," is said.

"Fentanyl and illicit drugs flowing over our border are devastating Virginia families and communities, an average of five Virginians die per day from fentanyl," it said.

Youngkin said the border crisis facing the US has turned every state into a border state.

"As leadership solutions at the federal level fall short, states are answering the call to secure our southern border, reduce the flow of fentanyl, combat human trafficking and address the humanitarian crisis," he added.

Abbott urged the nation's governors earlier this month to help support Texas' unprecedented border security efforts in the wake of President Joe Biden's ending Title 42 -- a Trump-era heath policy that allowed authorities in the US to deport immigrants because of the coronavirus.