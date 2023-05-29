Indigenous attack army post in Venezuela with bows and arrows

Indigenous locals attacked a military outpost in the Amazon with bows and arrows, Venezuela's military reported Sunday.

The incident occurred on Friday, a source linked to indigenous rights defenders told AFP. No injuries were reported.

The attack with traditional weapons was in retaliation for the armed forces confiscating "contraband materials" meant to be used in illegal mining, regional General Domingo Hernandez Larez posted on Twitter.

The materials were being sent to illegal mining camps in the Yapacana National Park, in Amazonas state, on the border with Colombia and Brazil, he added.

Some five tons of food and various supplies were seized by the armed forces in the previous days during military operations against illegal mining, he added.