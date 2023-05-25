Biden taps Air Force chief as new Joint Chiefs Chairman

Air Force General Charles Q. Brown, Jr. listens during an event for his nomination to be the next chairman of the joint chiefs of staff in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on May 25, 2023. (AFP Photo)

President Joe Biden formally nominated Thursday Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown to become the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the highest-ranking U.S. military officer.

Speaking in the Rose Garden during an announcement ceremony, Biden said Brown "has an unmatched firsthand knowledge of our operations, operational theaters, and a strategic vision to understand how they all work together to ensure the security for the American people."

"Gen. Brown says he doesn't play for second place, he plays to win, and that's obvious," said Biden. "That mindset is going to be an enormous asset to me as commander in chief and to the United States of America as we navigate challenges in the coming years."

Brown's nomination is subject to Senate confirmation, and he would be the second Black officer to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff after Colin Powell two decades ago. It would also mark the first time the highest-ranking U.S. officer and defense secretary were Black.

Should he receive the Senate's blessing, Brown will replace outgoing Chairman Mark Milley who is retiring later this year after over 40 years of military service. Milley has served as Biden's top military advisor throughout his term, as well as for former President Donald Trump during the latter half of his term.

One possible obstacle to Brown's nomination is Sen. Tommy Tuberville who is preventing all Defense Department nominees from their appointments in protest over the Pentagon's policy of allowing service members to travel to states for reproductive care, including abortion.

The policy was enacted after the Supreme Court overturned decades-long abortions rights, creating a patchwork situation in the U.S. where access to the procedure varies from state to state.