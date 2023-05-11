U.S. House speaker cancels 'Nakba' event featuring Rep. Rashida Tlaib

A planned event in the U.S. Capitol related to the anniversary of the formation of Israel which would have included Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has been canceled by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tlaib, who has Palestinian roots, was scheduled to appear as a guest at the event commemorating the "Nakba," or "catastrophe," referring to the establishment of Israel in 1948.

"This event in the U.S. Capitol is canceled. Instead, I will host a bipartisan discussion to honor the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Israel relationship," said McCarthy, a Republican, on Twitter.

In a statement, Tlaib pushed back against McCarthy's decision, saying he aimed to erase the truth and existence of Palestinian people but had failed to do so.

"This event is planned to bring awareness about the Nakba and create space for Palestinian Americans who experienced the Nakba firsthand to tell their stories of trauma and survival," said the Michigan representative.

McCarthy's office provided a statement to CNN in which he said it was inappropriate for congressional members to propagate "anti-Semitic tropes" regarding Israel.

"As long as I'm speaker, we are going to support Israel's right to self-determination and self-defense, unequivocally and in a bipartisan fashion," said McCarthy.

McCarthy visited Israel earlier this month and addressed its parliament, the Knesset.