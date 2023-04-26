Mother dies attacked by dogs one her way to pick up her children from school in Chile

A 34-year-old woman died on Tuesday as a result of an attack by a pack of dogs in the Buin commune, in the Metropolitan Region, Chile.

The incident was reported around 4:00 p.m. on El Recurso and Alto Jahuel streets, where the victim, who was on her way to pick up her children from school, was fatally bitten by at least four dogs.

A man who, after hearing the screams, came to his defense was also bitten, resulting in several injuries.

As explained by Major Pablo Muñoz, from the 15th Buin Police Station, "the owner of these animals voluntarily approaches the sector where this event had occurred and acknowledges ownership of these animals. For this reason, he is in custody."

The dogs had no registration or up-to-date vaccinations.

Neighbors denounce that the movement of packs through the sector is common.

The Homicide Brigade (BH) of the Investigative Police (PDI) was left in charge of the investigation by instruction of the Public Ministry.