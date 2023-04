Residents being evacuated in Bradenton due to suspected gas leak

On Saturday morning, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reacted to a potential gas leak, leading to the closure of 14th Street West from 26th Ave West to 30th Ave West as the situation unfolded.

Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue is collaborating with the deputies to manage the situation.

As per the sheriff's office, inhabitants were being relocated, and the traffic was being redirected from the vicinity.