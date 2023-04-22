Freight train smashes vehicle on rails in Texas

A fast-moving freight train in the US state of Texas crushed the pickup vehicle abandoned by its driver on the tracks it was thrown. Those moments were captured on the cell phone camera.

The pickup vehicle, which collided with a minivan vehicle in Odessa, Texas, US, was thrown onto the train tracks.

While the driver got out of the vehicle, the police and fire crew were dispatched to the scene.

While the teams were working at the scene, a fast-coming freight train hit the pickup vehicle on the rails.

While the vehicle was being scrapped, those moments were reflected in the cameras of the teams shooting at the accident site.