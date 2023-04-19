1 dead in California after stabbing suspect rams car into teenagers

A teenager in California succumbed to his wounds after a knife attack suspect rammed his car into a group of bystanders, injuring three others, local media reported.

Apart from the 15-year-old boy who was killed in the attack, which took place Tuesday in the Thousand Oaks area northwest of Los Angeles, a 14-year-old girl was seriously injured, while a 16-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were also wounded.

The suspect had stabbed two people earlier in the day, NBC Los Angeles said in a report.

Deputy Sheriff Ashley Barrios said police were not in pursuit of the suspect at the time of the incident.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Austin Eis, NBC said, while the identities of the teenagers were not disclosed.