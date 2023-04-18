Brazil dismisses U.S. criticism over Ukraine remarks

Brazil's foreign minister on Monday dismissed remarks by a senior U.S. official that his country was "parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda."

Responding to comments by White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Brazil's view on the Ukraine war, Mauro Vieira also rejected U.S. criticism against Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"I don't know how or why they came to that conclusion, but I totally disagree," said Vieira during a press conference in Brasilia with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, according to local reports.

Vieira also called for "respect for humanitarian law and a negotiated solution with a view to a lasting peace that addresses the concerns" of both Russia and Ukraine.

He also said that Brazil can help set up a group of "neutral nations" to mediate in negotiations between the two countries. He emphasized that there has been a diplomatic relationship between Brazil and Russia for more than 195 years.

Kirby said the U.S. does not have any objection to any country that wants to try to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

"But what we do believe is that it's deeply problematic how Brazil has substantively and rhetorically approached the decision by suggesting that the United States and Europe are somehow not interested in peace.

"Quite frankly, in this case, Brazil was parroting Russian and Chinese propaganda without at all looking at the facts," said Kirby.