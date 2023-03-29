Police release bodycam footage from US city of Nashville school shooting

Police released bodycam footage Tuesday from a fatal school shooting that occurred in Nashville, Tennessee.

Footage from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the moment officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and killed the shooter on the second floor of the school.

The officers are seen entering the school and searching rooms for the shooter while alarms are wailing. The video shows officers rushing to the second floor after hearing gunfire and confronting the shooter.

President Joe Biden ordered flags at the White House and all federal buildings Monday to be flown at half-staff until sunset March 31 after the shooting claimed the lives of three children and three adults.

They were gunned down at a private Christian elementary school by a heavily armed shooter -- Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the Covenant School.

Nashville police are digging into the background and motivations of the shooter, according to CNN.