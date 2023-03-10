U.S. 'strongly condemns' mass shooting in Germany that left 8 dead

The U.S. "strongly" condemned on Friday a mass shooting in the German city of Hamburg that left eight people dead in an attack that shocked the nation.

The shooting at a Jehovah's Witness center was a "senseless act of violence," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

"Our condolences are with the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time. No one should have to fear for their safety while attending a place of worship," said Price. "Such acts of violence have no place in any society. We stand in solidarity with the people of Germany and pledge our support to assist as needed."

The shooter, identified as 35-year-old Philipp F., fired at people during a worship service in the northern city of Hamburg Thursday evening.

The gunman was a former member of the religious community, and he apparently killed himself after police entered the building, Thomas Radszuweit, from the State Office of Criminal Investigation, told a news conference in Hamburg.

Philipp F. did not have any criminal record and was the legal owner of a gun, he added.

The shooter killed four men, two women, and an unborn baby before killing himself, according to the police. Eight others were wounded in the attack.

More than a dozen people were evacuated unharmed from the building.

Authorities have not indicated a motive for the shooting but said investigations are ongoing.