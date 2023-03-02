California governor declares state of emergency ahead of more winter storms

Storm clouds drop precipitation in Los Angeles County during another winter storm in Southern California on March 01, 2023 in Palmdale, California. (AFP)

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in the U.S. state of California ahead of yet another bout of unusual winter storms expected to pummel the region over the next several days.

Continued snowfall, heavy winds and more flooding are expected from this new severe weather system with the governor's office announcing late Wednesday that the emergency declaration was "to expedite life-saving support to Californians impacted by recent winter storms."

"Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency in multiple counties following several large, damaging storms that have left much of our state to dig out," said Alicia de la Garza with the California Office of Emergency Services in a video statement.

"These storms continue to be dangerous and pose a threat to communities throughout our state," she continued.

The state of emergency encompasses 13 counties that have already been battered by the recent storms and are expecting another barrage of crippling winter weather.

Damage from the severe weather system is expected to surpass $1 billion dollars.

Newsom activated the state operations center to coordinate "round-the-clock operations to protect Californians." The governor also called in the California National Guard and the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to assist with emergency efforts.

"To aid in search and rescue operations to help bring stranded residents to safety," said de la Garza.

Emergency crews have been scrambling to bring food and medicine to people trapped in their homes and at least one person died after the porch of an 80-year-old woman's home collapsed under the weight of the snow.

Blizzard conditions dumped 5 to 8 feet of snow in some of the mountainous regions of the state, causing massive flooding and destruction and 12 feet of snow was recorded for the week at the UC Berkeley Sierra Snow Lab, according to weather officials.

"This is a challenging and still-evolving emergency," said de la Garza. "Together, we will get through this."