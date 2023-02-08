Earthquake recorded off Atlantic coast near Honduras islands - local medıa

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 was recorded off the Atlantic coast near Honduras islands on Wednesday, according to the local media.

The depth of the quake was 2km, with the epicenter being at 55km north-east of Roatan Island, the local media added.

The agency upgraded the quake after originally reporting it had a 5.3 magnitude.

The island's firefighter chief Wilmer Guerrero told Reuters that there were no reports of damage, though the quake had been felt "intensely" and prompted evacuations across the island.

No tsunami warning has been announced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in the immediate aftermath of the quake.