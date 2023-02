Bus crashes into Canadian day care; casualties

A city bus crashed into a day-care north of Montreal on Wednesday, causing dead and injured, emergency officials said.

Police said that two children died in the accident.

Police set up a large perimeter around the daycare in Laval, Quebec, as distraught parents arrived to check on their children.

The bus driver, an employee of the Société de transport de Laval, has been arrested, Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel said, but it was unclear if the driver was charged

It's a terrible tragedy,″ Bonnardel said from Quebec City.

Aerial news footage from the scene shows the Societe de transport de Laval bus crashed into the front of the day care center. The building is located at the end of a driveway, and the bus driver would have had to leave the road to hit it.

Laval police said they received a 911 call about 8:30 a.m., but gave no other details.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his office was "following the situation closely."