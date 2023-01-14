New York City mayor to visit Texas border town as his city struggles with migrant influx

New York City Mayor Eric Adams will visit the southern border town of El Paso, Texas this weekend as the nation's largest city is struggling with a migrant influx, according to his office.

''We are at our breaking point,'' the mayor said in a statement. ''Based off our projections, we anticipate being unable to continue sheltering arriving asylum seekers on our own and have submitted an emergency mutual aid request to the State of New York.''

New York City received more than 3,100 asylum seekers during the past week.

The latest arrivals bring the number of migrants seeking asylum in the city to around 40,000 since last spring, according to the mayor's office.

''We are now seeing more people arrive than we have ever seen, averaging over 400 people each day this last week, with 835 asylum seekers arriving on one single day alone, the largest single-day arrival we've seen to date. All this is pushing New York City to the brink,'' he said.

''The absence of sorely needed federal immigration reform should not mean that this humanitarian crisis falls only on the shoulders of cities. We need support and aid from our federal and state partners,'' he added.

Republican governors have blamed Democrats for the migrant crisis and sent thousands from the states of Texas and Arizona to Democrat-controlled cities, including New York and Washington, D.C. since last April.