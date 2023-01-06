U.S. GREATLY APPRECIATES TÜRKIYES ROLE IN EFFORTS TO END RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

U.S. State Department Spokesman Ned Price speaks to reporters during a news briefing at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 1, 2021. (REUTERS File Photo)

The U.S. "greatly" appreciates the role Türkiye has played in efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, the State Department said Thursday.

"We greatly appreciate the constructive role that Turkey has played in trying to bring about an end to this barbaric work," spokesman Ned Price said at his daily news conference.

"We appreciate Turkey's steadfast commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity, and its efforts to foster dialogue between Ukraine and Russia," he added.

His remarks came in response to a question about how the U.S. evaluates Türkiye's mediation efforts.

Price said, however, that it was up to Russian President Vladimir Putin to heed the call from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and other counterparts around the world to end the war.

"Actions speak louder than words. We're going to judge what Russia does, based on its actions," he said.

Price also praised Türkiye for being "a constructive player" in efforts to end the war and foster "meaning diplomacy" with separate calls with Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

In addition, he noted Türkiye's role in the deal with the UN and Russia to get grains out of Ukrainian ports.

"We can go back to over the summer, when Turkey was a driving force along with the UN Secretary-General for the renewal, first of all the creation, and ultimately the renewal of the Black Sea grain initiative," he said. "Without the role that Turkey played, that mechanism may not have been renewed."

"Throughout this conflict, Turkey has attempted to use its relations with Ukraine and with Russia, in addition to its positioning as a member of NATO and its good relations with the international community, to further the prospects for peace," said Price.

"Ultimately, it is not a failure on the part of Ankara, it is the unwillingness on the part of Moscow to heed Turkey's calls and calls of the other nations," he added.