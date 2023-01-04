Argentina’s president seeks to impeach Supreme Court justice

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez called Tuesday for impeachment proceedings against the head of the Supreme Court.



Fernandez wrote on Twitter that he and a number of provincial governors had requested the impeachment of Horacio Rosatti, alleging that the Supreme Court justice has repeatedly failed to perform his duties.



He also called for impeachment proceedings against three other members of the top court -- Justices Carlos Rosenkrantz, Juan Carlos Maqueda and Ricardo Lorenzetti.

Fernandez called on his Frente de Todos coalition to support the project to start the impeachment process in Congress.

The proposal to impeach the officials is expected to be sent on Wednesday to the Impeachment Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, according to local news agency Noticias Argentinas.



The document shared by the Casa Rosada, the president's office, claimed that "in recent times, we have witnessed an inadmissible degradation of the institutional system of our country which puts the republican system of division of powers in check."



It said that this had happened "mainly due to the facts and actions taken by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation" which it went on to claim had overstepped its jurisdiction, "thus breaking the basic pillars on which a system is based in a republican government, especially the principle of the division of powers."



The impeachment proposal was signed by 12 governors, including the governor of Buenos Aires province, Axel Kicillof, the governor of Catamarca province, Raul Jalil, and the governor of Santa Cruz province, Alicia Kirchner.

It followed an afternoon meeting between governors and allies.