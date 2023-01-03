Canada sets record in 2022 welcoming 430,000 immigrants

Canada set a record in 2022 by opening the door to more than 430,000 permanent residents who will fulfill an "essential role" in filling labor shortages, the government said Tuesday.

"Today marks an important milestone for Canada, setting a new record for newcomers welcomed in a single year. It is a testament to the strength and resilience of our country and its people," said Immigration Minister Sean Fraser.

Fraser said Canada reached its goal of 431,645, breaking the former record of 401,000 permanent residents in 2021.

In turn, both totals broke the previous record set more than 100 years ago, when about 400,000 newcomers arrived in 1913, according to Statistics Canada.

Fraser said the permanent residents will, among other things, go a long way to filling vacant jobs in Canada.

"Newcomers play an essential role in filling labor shortages, bringing new perspectives and talents to our communities, and enriching our society as a whole," said Fraser. "I am excited to see what the future holds and look forward to another historic year in 2023 as we continue to welcome newcomers."

The goal is to admit 465,000 immigrants in 2023.

Canada also overhauled its Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada agency and as a result processed more than 5.2 million applications in 2022, double that of the previous year.

"These changes are all important improvements to Canada's immigration system, which will position us well for the future," it added.

By 2025, the government target is 500,000 newcomers who have the right work skills and experience to enter the Canadian labor market.

By 2036, the government predicted that immigrants will make up 30% of Canada's population, which in 2022 is about 38 million.



