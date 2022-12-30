Biden signs $1.7 trillion funding bill to avert government shutdown

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion bipartisan funding bill Thursday to avert a government shutdown, saying he is "looking forward to more" next year.
"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Twitter. "It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, VAWA funding-and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine."
"Looking forward to more in 2023," he added.
The bill cleared the House of Representatives with a 225-201 vote hours before a shutdown Friday, after passing the Senate 68-29 on Thursday. It will fund federal agencies until Sept. 30, 2023.
The legislation also codifies a ban on using the social media app TikTok on nearly all U.S. government-issued devices, replacing patchwork initiatives previously limited to a handful of government agencies.
The ban will cover nearly all government agencies.