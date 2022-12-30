Biden signs $1.7 trillion funding bill to avert government shutdown

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media before receiving a briefing about winter storm systems moving through the U.S., at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion bipartisan funding bill Thursday to avert a government shutdown, saying he is "looking forward to more" next year.

"Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill, ending a year of historic progress," Biden said on Twitter. "It'll invest in medical research, safety, veteran health care, disaster recovery, VAWA funding-and gets crucial assistance to Ukraine."

"Looking forward to more in 2023," he added.

The bill cleared the House of Representatives with a 225-201 vote hours before a shutdown Friday, after passing the Senate 68-29 on Thursday. It will fund federal agencies until Sept. 30, 2023.

The legislation also codifies a ban on using the social media app TikTok on nearly all U.S. government-issued devices, replacing patchwork initiatives previously limited to a handful of government agencies.

The ban will cover nearly all government agencies.