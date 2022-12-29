Bolivian authorities arrest far-right governor Luis Fernando Camacho

In this file photo taken on November 06, 2019, Santa Cruz region opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho prepares to board a plane heading to La Paz, at the Viru Viru airport in Santa Cruz. (AFP)

A Bolivian governor was arrested Wednesday for his involvement in the country's political crisis and the exile of former President Evo Morales in 2019.

Luis Fernando Camacho from the Department of Santa Cruz, was taken by police on his way home to Santa Cruz. He was promptly taken to an airport and transported to the nation's capital of La Paz.

Sources said authorities broke into his car, smashed windows and overpowered his security team with tear gas.

The move drew anger from Camacho's supporters and accusations of a possible kidnapping.

Prosecutors issued a statement on social media confirming Camacho's apprehension.

"The Attorney General's Office informs the public that the citizen, Luis Fernando Camacho, was apprehended in the afternoon of December 28th, in compliance with the arrest warrant issued by the Departmental Prosecutor's Office of La Paz in the case called 'coup d'état,' it wrote.

Following Camacho's detention, supporters have reportedly disrupted two airports in Santa Cruz, causing airlines to close operations.

Bolivia's prosecution said Camacho's detention is neither a kidnap nor political persecution and revealed that the governor was aware of his arrest warrant since October.

Camacho has been singled out for his participation in Morales's forced exile, allegedly inciting riots and calling for military involvement in the former president's deposition.

Prosecutor Edgar Montano, who criticized Camacho's administration on Tuesday, denounced the governor's supporters who he said burned his home after the arrest.

Camacho was elected governor in May 2021. Since then, his administration has been a staggering opposition force to the administration of President Luis Arce following Morales' military ouster.