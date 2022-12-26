US airlines cancel thousands of flights due to deadly winter storm

The strong winter storm that has hit the United States has resulted in the cancellation of thousands of flights during the long Christmas weekend.



The total number of cancellations on Monday is 2,767. Out of the total delays of 5,319 flights, 641 flights were delayed within and into or out of the United States.



According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, Southwest Airlines alone cancelled 725 flights and 103 flights were delayed. On Friday, 1,238 flights by Southwest were cancelled.



On Monday, China Eastern Airlines Corp. cancelled 596 flights, which comes to 32% of their total service.



Delta airline's total cancellations were 247 and where 69 flights were delayed. United Airlines cancelled 84 flights and Alaska airlines canceled 79 flights.



The deadly winter storm has reportedly affected more than 200 million people and killed at least 12 people.

