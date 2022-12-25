Argentina to extradite 2 organized crime suspects to Türkiye

Argentina's judicial authorities have approved the extradition of the ringleader of an organized crime group Serkan Kurtuluş and his manager Lider Camgöz to Ankara, Turkish authorities said on Sunday.

According to a statement by the Turkish General Directorate of Security, Kurtuluş and Camgöz, who are sought with a red notice, are being brought to Türkiye.

Two criminals were caught in Argentina with fake passports, according to the statement.

The statement further noted that Türkiye's Interpol-Europol department is monitoring the process of extradition of the two criminals in coordination with Turkish foreign, interior and justice ministries.





