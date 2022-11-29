Violence erupts in Mexican border city after arrest of cartel leader

Criminal groups unleashed havoc Monday in the Mexican border city Nuevo Laredo in Tamaulipas state after authorities arrested a cartel leader.



Residents of Nuevo Laredo were awakened by gunshots in various parts of the city, while sightings of burning vehicles and blockades were also reported.



Following the violence in the city, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the shootings were in response to the arrest of a leader of the Northeast cartel.



During his morning press conference, Lopez Obrador confirmed that the cartel leader was apprehended at 4.40 a.m. local time (1040GMT).



"Early this morning, there was a confrontation in Nuevo Laredo. A person was arrested, the leader of a criminal group, and there was a response, but the arrest was carried out. There is proof to show that he was responsible for other violent crimes in that area. He has been transported to Mexico City, so action is already being taken," said Lopez Obrador.



Although the clashes began at 4 a.m., the police department issued a warning through social media until 9.00 a.m. Moments later, the local government announced the suspension of classes at schools and public transportation.



But by 3 p.m. local time, Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas announced that things had returned to normal.



"Nuevo Laredo is resuming its activities normally after the events that took place early this morning. Economic activity has resumed, manufacturers and commerce are operating normally, and public transportation service was reestablished on most routes," Canturosas wrote on her Twitter account.

Nuevo Laredo lies on the banks of the Rio Grande, across from the US city of Laredo, Texas.