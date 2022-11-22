U.S.’ Blinken slams FIFA ban on rainbow armbands at World Cup

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday criticized a decision by the world's football governing body FIFA to ban players from wearing rainbow armbands at World Cup in Qatar.



Addressing a press conference in Doha, Blinken said it was "always concerning … when we see any restrictions on freedom of expression."



"It's especially so when the expression is for diversity and for inclusion," he said. "And in my judgment, at least no one on a football pitch should be forced to choose between supporting these values and playing for their team."



FIFA has threatened players at Qatar-hosted World Cup of yellow cards if they wear rainbow armbands. The governing body said it will only allow players to wear FIFA's own armbands "no discrimination" during the tournament.



Last week, FIFA President Gianni Infantino defended Qatar from what he called Western "hypocrisy" amid Western criticism of the Gulf country's hosting of World Cup.

























