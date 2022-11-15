U.S. TO LAUNCH PROBE INTO JOURNALIST SHIREEN ABU AKLEHS KILLING: REPORT

People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

The U.S. notified Israeli authorities that it has decided to launch its own investigation into the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, according to media reports.

Citing Israeli sources, the U.S.-based Axios news website said that the U.S. Justice Department informed the Israeli Justice Ministry that the FBI has opened an investigation into the death of Abu Akleh.

Abu Akleh, 51, a Palestinian-American journalist, was killed on May 11, and the Palestinian Health Ministry said she was shot in the head while covering an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Several leading media agencies, including Al Jazeera, CNN, Associated Press, Washington Post, and the New York Times, conducted their own investigations, which all came to an end that Abu Akleh was killed by an Israeli bullet.

Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the U.S. decision to conduct an investigation into the death of Abu Akleh "is a mistake."

"The IDF (Israeli army) has conducted a professional, independent investigation, which was presented to American officials with whom the details were shared," Gantz said on Twitter.

"I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF's soldiers, that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and will not enable intervention to internal investigations," he added.

In September, the Israeli army said Abu Akleh was likely killed by "wrong" gunfire from an Israeli soldier.