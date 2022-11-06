What do US midterm polls mean for Donald Trump?

Former President Donald Trump is not on the ballot paper in Tuesday's midterm elections as US voters head to the polls to vote for the first time since the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in 2021.

But the elections are likely to affect his standing with Republican candidates endorsed by him, as he has recently signaled his intention to run for the country's top office.

"In order to make our country successful, and safe, and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," Trump said Thursday at a rally in the state of Iowa. The state is the first of four rallies in battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Florida, and Ohio, for candidates the former president has endorsed.

"We're going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House," he said in Sioux City. "Get ready. That's all I'm telling you. Very soon, get ready."

Multiple news outlets reported that Trump is planning to announce his presidential bid following the midterms. An announcement could come as soon as Nov. 14, according to Axios, CNN, and the New York Times.

Trump's role in the midterms has come into focus, especially after he solidified his place in the Republican Party as candidates he has endorsed have racked up wins in primary elections .

He endorsed candidates in nationwide primaries, making him an important figure in the party.

Trump's spokeswoman Liz Harrington said his endorsement has "an incredible impact on the midterms."

"Across the country, Republicans have benefited from President Trump's rallies, financial support, and leadership," she was quoted by ABC News on Thursday.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs on Nov. 8. Thirty-five of the Senate's 100 seats will be in play.

Senate races in some battleground states, such as Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, and Ohio, are seen as key by Republicans who want to win control of the chamber.

Senate candidates endorsed by Trump include Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio

- MEHMET OZ

Dr. Oz, 62, from television fame of the same name, rose to stardom after his appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

He announced he was running in Pennsylvania as a Republican in November 2011.

Oz challenged Democratic John Fetterman in one of the most watched TV debates of the midterms, where they argued about several issues, including abortion and fracking.

Despite popular social media advertisements deriding Oz as an out-of-touch candidate lacking connections to Pennsylvania, where he said he moved to in 2020, Fetterman's lead waned after he suffered a stroke in May and the visible effects of his health condition became a target for Oz.

But Oz's stance on abortion and his support for overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has become a target for Democrats after he said abortion should not be controlled at the federal level but "states can decide for themselves," leaving the decision to "women, doctors, local political leaders."

Polls show the candidates are separated by 1 - 2%.

- HERSCHEL WALKER

Walker, 60, the former football legend, was urged to run by Trump. He is in a tight race against incumbent Raphael Warnock.

Walker is facing allegations from two women that he urged them to get abortions, which he has denied, as well as charges he padded his resume and is not up to the job.

Last month, his son posted a video on social media, calling his father a liar and hypocrite.

Despite the allegations, the race is neck-and-neck.

- J. D. VANCE

The author and venture capitalist was Trump's hand-picked candidate for Ohio.

But some Republicans accuse Vance of struggling to raise money and unite support after a divisive primary.

Ohio has become a red state where Trump won by about 8 points in 2020. But the race between Vance and Democratic Tim Ryan is unexpectedly close.

- BLAKE MASTERS

A Trump-backed candidate in Arizona, Masters is a venture capitalist and an author.

Masters, 36, has been getting help from Trump's super political action committee (PAC) in his race against incumbent Democratic Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, and husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

Arizona has become one of the most important battleground states in the midterm and presidential elections. Polls show the race too close to call.