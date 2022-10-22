Costa Rica finds wreckage believed to be from plane with five Germans

Costa Rican authorities said they found wreckage on Saturday believed to be from a plane carrying five German citizens which lost contact along the Caribbean coast.

The wreckage was located early on Saturday morning about 17 miles (28 kilometers) from the country's Limon airport, Costa Rica's deputy security minister said. Authorities had not yet located any bodies or survivors.

Costa Rican authorities received an alert on Friday night about the missing plane, chartered for a private flight, which was en route from Mexico to Costa Rica's Limon airport, Security Minister Jorge Torres said earlier.

The aircraft had lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina, a few minutes from Limon, according to Torres.