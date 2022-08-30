News Americas NYC to put up ‘gun free zone’ signs throughout Times Square

Robert Barrows, the NYPD’s executive director of legal operations, held up one of the signs — which reads “GUN FREE ZONE” — at a City Council hearing on Tuesday focused on securing sensitive spaces after the Supreme Court gutted the state’s concealed carry handgun law.

DPA AMERICAS Published August 30,2022