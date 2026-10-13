DR CONGOS EBOLA CASES SURPASS 9,000

The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 9,000 since the outbreak was declared in May, according to the latest situation update on Tuesday.

The cumulative caseload has reached 9,066, including 4,381 deaths, the Health Ministry update showed.

The overall case fatality rate stands at 48.3%.

The latest epidemic has affected seven provinces -- Haut-Uele, Ituri, North Kivu, South Kivu, Bas-Uele, Tshopo and South-Ubangi.

The outbreak has become the largest and deadliest ever recorded in Congo and the second-largest Ebola outbreak globally, after the 2014-2016 epidemic in West Africa.

The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has urged enhanced regional preparedness to avert additional spread of Ebola after Kenya last week reported its first imported case from Congo.

The Kenyan national case triggered concern about the disease's spread as the patient moved across Congo and Uganda before reaching Kenya, where he died.





