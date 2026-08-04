Somalia opens 1st maritime conference in Mogadishu

Somalia opened its first maritime conference in the capital Mogadishu on Tuesday.

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and other senior government officials attended the opening of the conference, which focuses on the country's maritime policy, protecting its sovereignty and territorial waters, advancing maritime transport and promoting the blue economy.

Speaking at the conference, Mohamud highlighted the Horn of Africa country's vast potential for investment and development in the maritime and blue economy sectors.

"The president further noted that Somalia's maritime domain is a strategic national asset with the potential to drive economic growth, create jobs and strengthen regional connectivity," the presidency said in a statement following the opening of the conference.

Mohamud said Somalia was reclaiming its place "not only as a secure nation, but also as a leading maritime nation in the Horn of Africa and the Indian Ocean."

Somalia has one of the world's most strategically significant coastlines, stretching more than 3,300 kilometers (2,050 miles), the longest on mainland Africa.

The country lies at the crossroads of major global maritime routes linking the Gulf of Aden, the Guardafui Channel and the Indian Ocean.

It is also located near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a strategic chokepoint connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and one of the world's busiest shipping routes for global trade and energy transportation.





