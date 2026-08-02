Dozens of inmates escape from DR Congo prison

At least 50 inmates escaped from a prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo's Kasai province, authorities said late Saturday.

Territorial administrator Jean Tshiawuke wa Tshiawuke said the prisoners forced their way out of Luebo prison in the country's south-central region overnight Thursday into Friday.

"The entire prison remained empty. It was a well-prepared escape, as the inmates did not open the padlocks," Tshiawuke told reporters.

He said security personnel were suspected of involvement in the escape, which allowed all the inmates to leave the prison.

The official expressed concern over the security implications of the incident, saying detainees considered dangerous to the public were among the escapees.

Tshiawuke said a search had been launched and that three rifles were also taken during the escape.

He urged residents to report any escaped detainees spotted in the region and help authorities recapture them.



