Yemen declares health emergency over measles outbreak in Marib

Yemeni authorities on Sunday declared a health emergency to contain a measles outbreak in the central governorate of Marib, home to the country's largest population of internally displaced people, after recording 12 deaths and 1,624 infections since the start of this year.

The announcement was made by Marib Deputy Governor Abd Rabbo Miftah during an expanded meeting attended by representatives of international and local organizations, according to the state-run Al-Yemen TV.

During the meeting, Miftah declared a "health emergency" to confront the rapidly spreading measles outbreak in the governorate, which hosts the largest concentration of displaced people in Yemen.

Marib has recorded 12 deaths and 1,624 infections since the start of 2026, including 290 laboratory-confirmed cases, with most infections reported in 36 displacement camps, he said.

Miftah warned of the continued spread of the disease and its direct impact on children and the wider community.

He described the figures as "a dangerous indicator" requiring intensified disease surveillance, expanded vaccination campaigns, greater public health awareness and urgent interventions in displacement camps and densely populated areas.

The official said the continued influx of displaced people from areas controlled by the Houthi group has placed additional strain on the governorate's already overstretched health sector.

He blamed the Houthis for worsening the health situation and the spread of infectious diseases by preventing vaccination campaigns and immunization programs in areas under their control.

Marib hosts more than 2.2 million displaced people out of nearly 5 million internally displaced people across Yemen, according to government figures.

The outbreak comes as Yemen's health sector continues to face severe challenges amid a critical funding shortfall, according to UN reports.

On April 14, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said half of Yemen's population lacks access to health services, which remain under enormous pressure.

Yemen has observed a relative lull in fighting since April 2022 in a war that began more than 11 years ago between the government forces and the Houthi group, which has controlled the capital, Sanaa, and other areas since Sept. 21, 2014.

The Houthis continue to control most of northern and western Yemen, including Sanaa and the governorates of Dhamar, Al-Bayda, Ibb and Al-Mahwit, as well as most parts of Al-Hudaydah, Hajjah and Saada.

Government forces and allied factions control the interim capital Aden and the governorates of Al-Mahra, Hadramout, Shabwa and Abyan, along with most of Lahij, Taiz and Al-Dhalea.