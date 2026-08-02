Israeli media say 10 more US refueling aircraft heading to Ben Gurion Airport

Ten additional US aerial refueling aircraft are on their way to Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, bringing the number stationed there to 40, Israeli media reported Saturday.

The Calcalist newspaper said the aircraft are expected to join 30 US refueling planes already parked at the airport.

It cited the Israel Airports Authority, which said the unusually large number of military aircraft has placed a significant operational burden on the airport, causing civil flight delays of around two hours in recent days, with disruptions expected to worsen once the additional aircraft arrive.

The report noted that the airport typically experiences its busiest travel period during July and August.

Israel's Transportation Ministry announced July 15 that it reached an agreement to reduce the number of US refueling aircraft at Ben Gurion to 20 by July 21, with the remaining planes to be relocated to Israeli Air Force bases.

US refueling aircraft have been deployed at Ben Gurion Airport and other locations in Israel since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on Feb. 28.

The report comes as Israeli media increasingly point to military preparations amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Israeli outlets reported Saturday that Tel Aviv's defense establishment was preparing for the possibility of a major US strike on Iran. President Donald Trump warned on Friday that the US would hit Iran "very hard."





