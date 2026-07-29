Sudan says peace closer, calls Türkiye 'strategic ally'

Foreign Minister Mohieddin Salem said Sudan is "closer to peace," expressing hope that improved stability will pave the way for expanded cooperation with Türkiye, which he described as a "strategic ally."

Salem made the remarks on the sidelines of the groundbreaking ceremony for the new building of the Sudanese Embassy in Ankara.

Salem told Anadolu that Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) "has been categorized by law as a terrorist militia so there is no negotiation with a terrorist. Also, most of those who are fighting with RSF now, mercenaries.

"I don't think it is logical to negotiate with a mercenary on my ground. So, there is no negotiation," he said.

'TÜRKİYE IS A STRATEGIC ALLY'



Salem said Sudan presented as "a very frank and very open initiative" to the UN Security Council on Dec. 22, 2025, outlining the government's approach to dealing with the RSF.

"It shows the vision of the government of Sudan to deal with this militia," he said.

The foreign minister also said he discussed with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan "some views about our holistic approach towards the peace process in Sudan."

"With the advancement of our troops on the ground, we are closer to peace in Sudan, and that will lay the ground for more strategic cooperation in the rehabilitation of Sudan.

"So, the technology and the experience of Türkiye and the companies of Türkiye in different fields is going to be part and parcel of the rehabilitation of Sudan.

"So, Türkiye is a strategic ally of Sudan, so it is going to be one of the first in Sudan in the coming few years," Salem added.