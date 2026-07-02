16 killed, 20 injured in South Africa bus crash

At least 16 people died after a bus carrying them overturned on Thursday morning in South Africa's Western Cape Province, authorities confirmed.

South Africa's Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the accident happened shortly after midnight when the bus transporting 78 passengers including children overturned.

The bus was transporting passengers from the city of Cape Town in the Western Cape Province to Idutywa in the Eastern Cape Province, according to a statement by the RTMC.

Twenty passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in the town of Worcester, while 43 passengers declined medical treatment, the statement said.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation said the police are investigating the incident to establish the cause of the crash.

The crash was the second fatal bus accident reported this week. On Wednesday, a bus transporting migrants being repatriated from South Africa overturned near Musina in Limpopo province, close to the border with Zimbabwe, killing the driver and injuring 11 passengers.





