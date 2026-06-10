Somali referee returns home via Istanbul after US entry denial

Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan, who was denied entry into the US to officiate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, returned Tuesday to his home country from Istanbul.

"I wanted to thank FIFA for supporting me all the way and the Somali people also. So I am very grateful for FIFA and CAF (Confederation of African Football) also. So this is what I have to say," Artan told reporters at Istanbul Airport before boarding a Turkish Airlines flight to Somalia.

The Somali Football Federation voiced deep regret Tuesday after Artan was barred from entering the US.

The federation said that no official explanation has been given for the decision, but it urged patience until all the facts have been revealed.

A senior White House official on Tuesday defended the decision to bar several international participants from entering the US for the World Cup, asserting that the measures are necessary to ensure a safe environment.

Andrew Giuliani, executive director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026, suggested that the decision to block Artan "was for a very good reason," without elaborating.

Artan was due to become the first Somali referee to officiate at a FIFA World Cup.



