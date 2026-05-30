US seeks to address concerns after Kenyan court halted proposed Ebola facility

The US on Saturday said it was engaging Kenyan authorities and remains confident that concerns surrounding a proposed Ebola isolation facility could be resolved after Kenya's High Court temporarily suspended the project.

"We are aware of the court action filed in Kenya against the Ebola isolation facility. We are in touch with Kenyan authorities and are optimistic we can resolve objections," said a statement from the Office of Jeremy P. Lewin, the US under secretary for foreign assistance, humanitarian affairs, and religious freedom.

The statement marks the first public response from Washington since Kenya's High Court halted the establishment or operationalization of the proposed facility pending the hearing and determination of a constitutional petition.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi issued the temporary orders Friday after a rights group challenged the project, arguing that it raised constitutional and public interest concerns that require judicial review.

The proposed facility has generated intense debate in Kenya following reports that it could be used in connection with US preparedness measures involving American citizens potentially exposed to Ebola during the ongoing outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The case has drawn significant public attention, with critics questioning why a facility linked to American Ebola response plans would be located in Kenya, while supporters argue the country has long served as a regional hub for public health operations, humanitarian coordination, and disease surveillance.

Bolstered screening in Kenya, no outbreak seen

Kenya's Health Ministry has defended the country's role in global health security efforts, saying any international health cooperation would be governed by Kenyan law, public health regulations, and strict biosafety standards.

The ministry also emphasized that Kenya has strengthened surveillance measures in response to the regional Ebola outbreak, including enhanced screening at border points and airports, laboratory preparedness, and emergency response systems.

The proposal has also triggered political debate in Kenya, with opposition figures and some civil society groups questioning the rationale for hosting a facility linked to US Ebola preparedness efforts and calling for greater transparency from the government.

Former Kenyan Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua criticized the proposed facility, arguing that Kenya should not be placed at the center of foreign Ebola preparedness efforts as the country itself has no confirmed outbreak.

Other opposition figures and civil society groups have similarly questioned the rationale behind the reported plan and called for greater public disclosure.

Medical professionals have also weighed in on the debate. The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union has called for full transparency over any agreements linked to the proposed facility, saying public health and safety concerns should be openly addressed before any such arrangement moves forward.

Health officials in Kenya have said more than 55,000 travelers have been screened at ports of entry while suspected cases tested in Kenya have returned negative results.