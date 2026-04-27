Mali’s defense minister dies of his wounds after attack on his residence

Mali's defense minister died in hospital from injuries he suffered in an attack on his home, a government spokesperson announced Sunday.

In an official statement read by Gen. Issa Ousmane Coulibaly on national television, the transitional government confirmed the death of Sadio Camara following "cowardly terrorist incidents" the previous morning.

According to the communique, a suicide attacker driving a car detonated a vehicle-borne explosive device (VBIED) targeting the minister's residence in Kati, a key military town near the capital Bamako.

Camara reportedly engaged in a firefight with the assailants and managed to neutralize several of them before being seriously wounded. He was evacuated to a hospital, where he later died of his wounds.

The government added that the collapse of the minister's residence caused additional casualties and led to the destruction of an adjacent mosque, where several worshippers and neighbors were killed.

"In this painful circumstance, Gen Assimi Goita, president of the transition, head of state and supreme commander of the Armed Forces, the government and the Malian people, extend their most heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased," the statement said.

Condolences were also extended to all civilian and military victims of the April 25 attacks.

Earlier, witnesses who requested anonymity said the minister may have been engaged in his early morning routine at the time of the attack.

"He used to go jogging early, and after that, he would head to the mosque near his house for the dawn prayer," one resident said.

It remains unclear whether he was at his residence or heading to the mosque at the time of the attack.

The attack occurred as part of a broader wave of coordinated assaults targeting military and strategic positions across Mali. The armed forces said operations are ongoing in Bamako, Kati and other areas to track down those responsible, adding that several attackers have been "neutralized."

Kati, located about 15 kilometers (9.32 miles) from Bamako, is one of the country's most important military strongholds and has historically played a central role in Mali's political and security landscape.

Born in 1979, Camara was a career military officer who rose through the ranks of the Malian armed forces. He received part of his military training in Russia, shaping defense ties that later influenced Mali's strategic orientation.

He became a prominent figure following the 2020 military coup that overthrew then President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and served as minister of defense during the transition. He was reappointed after the 2021 political reshuffle that consolidated military leadership.

As defense minister, Camara was considered a key architect of Mali's security strategy against armed groups, overseeing military reforms and a shift in international partnerships. His tenure coincided with the withdrawal of foreign forces, including French troops and the United Nations peacekeeping mission.

His death marks a significant development for Mali's military leadership as the country continues to face persistent security challenges. Authorities have not yet announced funeral arrangements.

Army Chief of Staff Gen Oumar Diarra said on national TV that in the wake of Camara's killing, terrorists orchestrated more than 20 attacks across the country.

He said Malian forces neutralized more than 200 terrorists and recovered a significant amount of military equipment.

Diarra described the counter-offensive as appropriate and proportionate, with operations carried out in nearly all the attacked localities. He noted that terrorists are now wearing military uniforms to infiltrate civilian populations and resupply near towns and villages.

In the Kidal region, Malian forces are currently adapting and repositioning, particularly around the village of Anefis. The overall strategy involves strengthening defensive positions in both affected and unaffected localities while maintaining high flexibility and adaptability in operations.

Diarra said the terrorists' main objective is to destabilize the country through continuous pressure on local communities and supply routes.

In his message to the population, he urged citizens to remain calm and allow the defense and security forces to carry out their mission. He warned against spreading or believing rumors and false information, advising the public to rely solely on official communiques from the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He also called on people to report any suspicious activity to the security forces.