4 people killed in RSF shelling in Sudan’s South Kordofan state: Medics

Four people were killed, including a woman and two children, in artillery shelling on the city of Dilling in Sudan's South Kordofan state, a medical network said Sunday.

The Sudan Doctors Network said in a statement that the shelling was carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the allied Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), targeting a marketplace in the state's second-largest city.

The network expressed its "deep concern over the failure to cease targeting civilian infrastructure, especially given the current health conditions and the shortage of essential medical supplies needed to handle emergencies."

It also appealed to the "international community and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action to pressure the RSF and SPLM-N leadership to cease using weapons, including protecting all civilians and ensuring the delivery of medical and humanitarian aid to the affected areas."

Neither the RSF nor their allies have issued a statement on the matter. However, the Sudanese government and media outlets routinely accuse them of targeting specific areas.

On Jan. 26, the Sudanese army announced that it had lifted a two-year siege imposed on the city by the RSF and the SPLM-N.

Of Sudan's 18 states, the RSF controls all five states in the western Darfur region except for parts of North Darfur, which remain under army control. The army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and center of the country, including the national capital of Khartoum.

The conflict between the army and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023, has killed thousands of people and displaced millions.



