Death toll rises to 28 in Nigeria gunmen attack

The governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang, has confirmed that the death toll from a gunmen attack in the Angwan Rukuba community of Jos North Local Government Area has risen to 28.

In a statewide broadcast Tuesday, Mutfwang described the incident as "tragic" and "senseless," vowing that those responsible would be apprehended and brought to justice.

The attack occurred Sunday night in the Angwan Rukuba area of Jos, where gunmen opened fire on residents, causing multiple casualties and injuries. Local authorities had earlier reported lower casualty figures before the governor confirmed the updated toll.

Mutfwang, who visited the affected community and some of the injured, expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and assured residents of the government's commitment to restoring peace and security. Security agencies have been directed to intensify operations in the area to track down the perpetrators, he added.

Plateau State, located in Nigeria's Middle Belt, has witnessed recurring violence over the years, often linked to communal tensions, criminal gangs, and disputes over land and resources. Gunmen frequently carry out such attacks in the region, highlighting persistent insecurity despite ongoing security interventions.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the Angwan Rukuba attack.





